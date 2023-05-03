FBI offering $70,000 reward for escaped, ‘extremely dangerous’ Virginia inmate

FARMVILLE, VA (WWAY) — The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for an escaped Virginia inmate.

Alder Marin-Sotelo is on the run after escaping from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

He is considered extremely dangerous, and used an early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag as his getaway car from the jail.

If you have information to find him you are asked to contact 1-800- CALL- FBI or tips.fbi.gov