FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Reaction still pouring in on the Food and Drug Administration approving the first over-the-counter birth control pill.

On July 13, the contraceptive medication was approved by the FDA to be sold without a prescription.

The once-a-day hormonal Opill would be a more readily available option for an estimated 15 million U.S. women who currently use no birth control or less effective contraceptive methods.

The pill’s approval has sparked debate from people on both sides of the issue. Those in support of an over-the counter pill said it will give women more choices.

“I’m very happy to hear it. I think any ability for women to have easier access to birth control is a plus and women of childbearing years should be able to control their ability to decide when and if they want to have children,” resident, Susan Heckett-Finger said.

The manufacturer, Ireland-based Perrigo, will not begin shipping the over-the-counter pill until 2024.

A price has not been announced for this medication yet and there will be no age restrictions on sales.