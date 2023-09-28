Feast Down East holding community cultivator event next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Feast Down East is holding a community cultivator event next week.

The event is taking place on October 5th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Azalea Station in the Cargo District on Castle Street in Wilmington.

Complimentary food from local farmers, live music, and raffle prizes will be available.

While the event is free to the public, organizers are asking attendees to register through their website or Facebook page.

Feast Down East says their mission is to strengthen the farming communities in and around the area by providing resources, education, and distribution opportunities to farmers while addressing equitable food access in communities with the greatest need.

You can learn more by visiting feastdowneast.org , where you can view the current availability of fresh, seasonal and local products on their Food Hub’s Online Marketplace, where wholesale customers place their orders.