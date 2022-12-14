Federal Reserve approves 0.5% hike, slowing rate increases

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the central bank said, adding that it remains “highly attentive to inflation risks.”

The announcement marks the latest in a string of borrowing cost increases imposed by the Fed in recent months as it tries to slash price increases by slowing the economy and choking off demand. The approach, however, risks tipping the U.S. into a recession and putting millions out of work.

So far, however, the labor market has proven resilient, bolstering the hopes of policymakers seeking to avert a downturn but also raising fears of a prolonged bout of inflation driven by wage gains.

Hiring last month exceeded expectations and wages grew a blistering 5.1% compared to a year earlier, offering welcome relief for workers strained by price hikes.

But rising wages often push companies to hike prices to make up for the added costs, which can worsen inflation and make it more difficult to reverse.

Despite the robust job market, growing evidence suggests the Fed’s rate hikes have put the brakes on some economic activity.

Home sales fell for the ninth month in a row in October, the most recent month on record. Sales of existing homes, such as single-family homes and condominiums, were down about 28% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the personal savings rate fell to 2.3% last month, the lowest rate in nearly two decades, according to data from the Commerce Department. The failure to stash extra funds suggests that savings stockpiled during the pandemic have strained under the weight of high prices.