‘Feed Our Kids Food Drive’ collecting food for hungry Brunswick County youth

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For some kids, summer is a time of joy and freedom. For others, summer is a time of need.

Millions of kids around the country rely on school for regular meals, but can be left hungry during the summer months.

Beginning Tuesday, the Town of Ocean Isle Beach and Second Helping OIB are trying to help put food in the hands of those who need it most this summer.

Organizers of the food drive are asking people to drop off non-perishable (unopened) food donations to Town Hall (111 Causeway Drive) between June 14th and July 1st.

Items looking to be collected include Capri Suns, granola bars, cereal boxes, fruit cups, etc.

All collected food will be given to the Brunswick Family Assistance to be distributed this summer.