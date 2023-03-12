Female Eagle Scout Serves The Community With Service Project

Kyla is in Scout Troop 1215. To become an Eagle Scout, she had to complete a service project.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Those in boy and girl scouts know the honor it is to become an Eagle Scout. How about becoming one at only the age of 15?

Kyla Burke worked extremely hard to become an Eagle Scout. She recalls using her motivation to earn this badge and the desire to do something good for the community to, in the end, earn her “wings.”

The highest rank attainable, for both boy and girl scouts, is the rank of an Eagle Scout. 15-year-old Kyla Burke just passed her board of review to earn this honor.

Kyla is in Scout Troop 1215. To become an Eagle Scout, she had to complete a service project.

Kyla said, “I’ve been a scout since about half-way through sixth grade when my friend’s dad started a troop. They were recruiting people and I’m one of the founding members of the troop. We’ve been in operation for, I think, four years now, and I’m the first one in the troop to Eagle out.”

Kyla said she knew exactly what she wanted to do for her service project in order to “eagle out.”

She created an American Flag retirement box and it is located at the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department. She said she wanted to give back to scouting and honor the American Flag.

Kyla said, “I just kind of wanted to learn more about the process of raising, lowering, respecting — all that — for the American Flag. I found the Eagle opportunity to create this box so that the flag’s get all the respect they deserve so that’s what I did for my Eagle Project.”

Members of the community have already put Kyla’s good deed to use. She said she feels most happy knowing that others are properly retiring their American Flags, as scouts emphasize the importance of the American Flag as a sacred piece of of U.S. history.

Kyla plans to stay active in her troop despite “eagling out.” She hopes she can help other girl scouts accomplish their goal of earning their “wings.”