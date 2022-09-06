Fifth graders in Pender County receiving grant-funded weather science program

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Every fifth grader in Pender County will be learning more about weather this year.

The Pender County Christian Services (PCCS) has received an $11,000 grant from the Conservation Fund’s Resourceful Communities to fund a weather science program for the elementary students. The project will also be supported by Science Alliance of Eastern NC, which will contribute to the program through a donation of service hours, materials, and video production.

PCCS says the program is aligned with the NC Essential Standards and will help prepare students for middle school science content.

The project is designed to reach schools and students who may be challenged, economically or geographically, to participate in important informal learning activities.

“This Resourceful Communities grant will allow PCCS to provide a curriculum-aligned science program to students in Pender County who might not otherwise be able to participate in important informal learning opportunities,” Pepper Hill with PCCS said. “Students will engage in weather science demonstrations, conduct exciting experiments, and receive a kit of materials to share and continue exploring weather at home.”