Filming underway for home improvement docuseries hosted by TV star Erik Estrada

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming is now underway in Wilmington for a docuseries starring a late 70’s and early 80’s television icon, Erik Estrada.

Erik Estrada, known for his role as Frank Poncherello in the police show “CHiPS”, will be starring as the host for the faith-based home improvement show, “Divine Renovation“.

It will feature people and families in need who will receive spiritual guidance, in addition to needs- based improvements to their homes.

Estrada says he is thankful for the opportunity to host the show.

“Some people say it’s a gift, but I call it a blessing, because this is something, –what we’re doing with this type of show, docuseries, and what we’re doing is something that I’ll always have with me as a memory, a good memory, knowing that I did the right thing,” said Erik Estrada, actor and host of “Divine Renovation”.

The show’s creators have partnered with area non-profits and community churches.

Arleashoan Davis is one of the homeowners to be featured on the show, and says she is grateful for the help.

“About 2016, we moved here, and then we became homeless, 2014 I lost my oldest daughter to suicide, 2013 I lost my dad to cancer, 2011 my brother was murdered. So, it just was a lot. Everybody that’s here today, I’m grateful, because amen. You just don’t expect, when you go through for so long, –you just don’t expect, –you forget that there’s still good people in the world,” said Arleashoan Davis, homeowner.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and Police Chief Donny Williams were also on site on Dawson Street, greeting the family and film crews.

“It goes with the community engagement efforts of the Wilmington Police Department, because we get to help citizens that we serve, and I get to meet somebody that I used to watch as a child growing up. This is pretty cool. So, you’re getting the best of both worlds,” said Donny Williams, Wilmington police chief.

The premiere season of “Divine Renovation” will feature several families from New Hanover County, and is expected to air by the start of the new year.