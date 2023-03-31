Final Days of Serving at Sea: A Day in the Life of a Sailor

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On the last two days of the Serving at Sea Program, WWAY Anchor Matt Bennet shares an up-close and personal look at where massive jets land, and take off from, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Reporting from the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, or “Ike”, Bennett describes what really goes into getting jets prepared for flight, and making sure they land safely.

Bennett says the jets are launched and caught be a cable system.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower can hold around 70 aircraft at time, launching them every 30-40 seconds.

There is a watch crew above in the “pilot house”, who are responsible for all the action, under the Captain’s supervision.

One of those crew members is Leteiacesa Lewis from Kinston, North Carolina. She explains what she keeps an eye out of during her shift.

“Any navigation hazards. So, you could have buoys, any type of wrecks, any other ships that might not be maneuvering the way they’re supposed to be. So if they’re doing something that looks dangerous, its up to the OD to be like okay, we need to maneuver this way because they’re in our way.”

Stay tuned for the week of April 10th, as we will have more on the Serving at Sea Program and Matt Bennet’s time living ‘a Day in the Life of a Sailor’.