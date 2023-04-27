Final suspect in human trafficking bust appears in court

Chandler David Anderson turned himself in to law enforcement.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This afternoon, the sixth suspect accused in a human trafficking investigation appeared in New Hanover County Court.

He was the final suspect wanted in an alleged human trafficking ring with more than 150 victims.

The charges are related to alleged criminal activity at Cape Fear Escorts.

Anderson is charged with 66 counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution.

The judge kept Anderson’s bond at $700,000.