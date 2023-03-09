Fire at Cape Cottages damages apartments in Wilmington

Fire at Litchfield Way on March 8, 2023 (Photo: WFD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fire left several apartments at Cape Cottages damaged in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, crews responded to Litchfield Way around 5:30 on Wednesday morning.

Everyone got out safely and fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

Residents from seven apartments were displaced due to fire and water damage. The Red Cross is helping them.

No one got hurt.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental.