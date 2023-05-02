Fire caused by lightning strike now contained, continuing to smoke

Lightning caused a fire on Sunday (Photo: Pixabay)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fire in northern New Hanover County has been contained but is continuing to smoke.

Officials say the blaze was started when lightning struck a large pile of mulch along Kerr Avenue Sunday as strong storms pushed through.

Fire Rescue was dispatched and, with assistance from the business owner, was able to control the fire. While the fire is contained, due to the size of the mulch pile it will continue to burn for several days, according to fire crews.

The fire will likely cause smoky conditions in the northern portions of the county, especially with variable wind conditions that the area has experienced the last few days.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue is continuing to monitor the situation.