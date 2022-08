Fire extinguisher class for seniors being held at Burgaw Fire Department

(Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Burgaw Fire Department is holding a fire extinguisher class next week for senior citizens.

The event is being held September 6th at the Burgaw Community House at 10:00 am for those in the community age 55 or over.

Registration for the free class is required.

You can register by calling 910-661-3100.