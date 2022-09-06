Fire Rescue responds to boat fire in North Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue helped to put out a boat blaze on Labor Day.
A-Battalion crews responded for a reported boat fire/explosion with injuries at the Johnny Causey boat ramp under the Hwy 17 ICW Bridge just after 2:00 pm.
Crews say they found a boat engulfed in flames.
They worked to extinguish the fire and provide medical treatment for the patients on scene.
Three adults and one juvenile were transported to the Grand Strand ER due to their injuries.