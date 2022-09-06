Fire Rescue responds to boat fire in North Myrtle Beach

A boat caught fire under a bridge on Labor Day afternoon (Photo: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — Members of the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue helped to put out a boat blaze on Labor Day.

A-Battalion crews responded for a reported boat fire/explosion with injuries at the Johnny Causey boat ramp under the Hwy 17 ICW Bridge just after 2:00 pm.

Crews say they found a boat engulfed in flames.

They worked to extinguish the fire and provide medical treatment for the patients on scene.