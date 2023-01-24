First meeting held to discuss redevelopment of Hillcrest community

Hillcrest (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Residents of a public housing complex in Wilmington are learning more about the future of their community.

In June 2021, the Wilmington Housing Authority put out a request for applications to redevelop the Hillcrest community on Dawson Street.

The housing authority hosted a meeting on Monday afternoon in the Hillcrest Community Center to introduce residents to developers Related Urban and TedCo.

Tyrone Garrett, executive director of WHA, explains the project is about revitalizing the community. If residents want to return, Garrett says they will be able to do that no matter what and their rent will not change — remaining at 30 percent of their income.

“You want the residents to know what’s going on, you want them to be fully informed and you want them to participate because we don’t want to build a new community and not include the residents in the whole entire process as we move through because this is their community. We’re just trying to give them what they want,” Garrett said.

The process is still in the early stages. Garrett says it will be at least 18 months before construction begins. He adds Monday’s meeting is the first of several that will take place over the coming months.