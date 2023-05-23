First of three meetings held to discuss opioid settlement funds in Pender County

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Monday marked the first of three meetings held to discuss how to spend millions of dollars coming to Pender County to fight the opioid epidemic.

Pender County is set to receive more than $3.7 million over the next 18 years from the statewide opioid settlement with the nation’s three major drug distributors.

The county Health and Human Services department hosted the first of three meetings in Surf City on Monday night to discuss how they will spend the money and get input from the public.

According to PCHHS Director Carolyn Moser, 27 people died from overdoses in 2021. Based on the data they are still reviewing, Moser says it appears there were fewer overdose deaths in 2022.

Around a dozen people showed up for Monday night’s meeting at Surf City Town Hall. Moser says she hopes to see more people at the next two meetings.

“Our decisions need to be made in a wise manner and they can only help us make better decisions if they will participate and come share with us,” Moser said.

In addition to the public, Moser says she hopes to see elected officials, law enforcement, and other community leaders at the meetings.

The next meeting will be held at the Hampstead Annex on Wednesday at 6 pm. The final meeting will be held June 1 at the Cooperative Extension in Burgaw at 6 pm.