First-quarter US vehicle accident deaths highest in 20 years

Car Crash (Photo: Pexels)

WASHINGTON (WWAY) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has estimated 9,560 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first quarter of 2022.

Those numbers are up 7% from the year before and the highest number of deaths between January and March in 20 years.

First quarter roadway fatalities have jumped 42% since 2011, and the death rate measured by vehicle miles traveled has risen 30% during that time.

Tragically, the U.S. is on its way to a third straight year of surging roadway deaths, according to the NHTSA.

The organization says they are working on ways to reverse those numbers.