First responders take part in nighttime water training exercise in Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach nighttime training exercise (Photo: Juliana Lane/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A multi-agency training exercise took place Wednesday night on Wrightsville Beach.

Members of Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue, Fire Department, Police Department, US Coast Guard, and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took part.

There were two main reasons for the exercise. One is to help strengthen the agencies’ capabilities for nighttime water operations while enhancing coordination and effectiveness in low-light conditions. The second reason was for WBOR to train its new lifeguards in their response strategies while working collaboratively on nighttime water-based rescue missions.

Sam Proffitt, WBOR rescue captain, says he wants to ensure that everyone is well prepared in case of an emergency situation.

“Tonight is really our final exercise for the rookie guards, where we focus on light operations,” Proffitt said. “So what we are doing out here is going through the process of what they were to go through in any type of distress or missing swimmer that occurs at night.”

The exercise focused on using the latest techniques, equipment, and technology specific to lowlight conditions to reinforce their commitment to keeping the community safe.