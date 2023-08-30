Five people accused of conspiring to smuggle guns into Mexico

(Photo: MGN)

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — Five people from Bladen, Sampson and Johnston counties are accused of conspiracy, money laundering, firearm trafficking, and making false statements to firearms dealers in a scheme to smuggle guns from Eastern North Carolina to Mexico.

According to a news release from the US Department of Justice, 17 firearms, most of which were AK-47 style rifles, have been seized. Four of the five suspects are in custody following an indictment handed down by a federal grand jury late last month.

Cortney Highsmith, 43, of Garland, has been charged with conspiracy to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, five counts of making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer, straw purchasing firearms, and trafficking firearms. Highsmith faces up to 15 years imprisonment if convicted.

Luis Martinez, 29, of Roseboro, has been charged with conspiracy to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, trafficking firearms, smuggling goods from the United States, money laundering conspiracy, and alien in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted. He has not been arrested.

Steven Martinez, 26, of Tarheel, has been charged with conspiracy to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, two counts of making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer, and straw purchasing firearms. He faces up to 15 years imprisonment if convicted.

Roberto Martinez, 23, of Roseboro, has been charged with trafficking firearms and money laundering conspiracy. He faces up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted.

Gilberto Hernandez, 28, of Selma, has been charged with smuggling goods from the United States and money laundering conspiracy. He faces up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted.

The indictment alleges Highsmith and Steven Martinez purchased multiple firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers between January 27, 2023, and February 7, 2023, certifying that they were the “actual transferee/buyer” of the firearm, but later transferred the firearms to Luis Martinez, who is not a legal citizen of the country and is, therefore, prohibited from owning firearms.

It is alleged Luis Martinez then conspired with Roberto Martinez, Highsmith and Hernandez to transport the guns to Mexico. The firearms purchased by Highsmith and Steven Martinez were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers on February 19, 2023, at the Del Rio, Texas port of entry. The vehicle carrying the guns was traveling to Durango, Mexico.

“The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act allows us to investigate and prosecute gun trafficking and straw purchasing rings that drive the flow of guns from the United States to Mexico, often fueling cartel violence in that country while enabling the fentanyl crisis here at home,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Those who engage in international gunrunning conspiracies based in North Carolina will meet justice in our courts.”

“The impact of straw purchasing and firearms trafficking is rarely limited to a single community or city,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Brian Mein. “Those that knowingly put firearms in the hands of violent and dangerous individuals are a threat to all of us.”

This case is being prosecuted under the new criminal provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which Congress enacted, and the President signed in June 2022. The Act is the first federal statute specifically designed to target the unlawful trafficking and straw-purchasing of firearms.