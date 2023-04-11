Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a five-year-old spayed cat looking for a forever home

Meet this week’s Pet Pal: a five-year-old spayed female cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-year-old spayed female cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as a cat that loves treats and attention. She has a lovely Tortoiseshell coat. If you’d like to meet her, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.