‘Fix all my water’: NCDEQ hosts well sampling info session at Roland Grise Middle

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality hosted a public information session about private well sampling for PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear area in Wilmington on Tuesday evening.

About two dozen people showed up to the meeting held at Roland Grise Middle School Auditorium. Attendance was a point of concern for one audience member, who said they wished more people would attend meetings like these because of the widespread impact.

Michael Scott, director of the North Carolina Division of Waste Management, explained what PFAS and GenX are and the potential outcomes of the well sampling.

As of right now, DEQ says Chemours has sent out over 100,000 letters about well sampling to people with private wells. Those whose wells test for high levels of PFAS get replacement water first and then will be contacted within six months about the installation of reverse osmosis systems or granular activated carbon systems. The installation and upkeep of the systems would be funded by Chemours. Those with contaminated wells may also qualify to use a municipal water supply.

The option to install reverse osmosis systems would only put the systems under the three most used sinks in a home, not a whole house system. Many people in attendance feel Chemours should be required to make sure all the water inside their homes is free of PFAS, not just some.

“Fix all my water or give me the municipal water. Don’t just put it under my sink, under my kitchen sink. Fix my water. I want all my water clean,” Sharon Mathis of Rocky Point said. “I don’t want to take a bath in contaminated water. I don’t think the hierarchy at Chemours wants to take a bath in that stuff, so I don’t want to take a bath in it either.”

Even if people have not received a letter from Chemours about well sampling, they can apply here or call (910) 678-1100.

“We understand it is a frustrating experience to find out that your well has been contaminated through no fault of your own. DEQ is working to make sure that Chemours is being held accountable for the damage that they have caused to the drinking water supplies here in the four-county area in the Cape Fear River Basin,” NCDEQ Public Affairs Deputy Secretary Sharon Martin said.

For additional information on private well sampling, including the results of the sampling that has already taken place, visit here.