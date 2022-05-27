Flag raising event being held Saturday to support the Battleship North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina will be holding a flag raising event at the Battleship North Carolina on Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

The flags will be flown over the Battleship and are 3 inches by 5 inches.

They will be available for a $40 donation to the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina, which includes a certificate of authenticity.

Proceeds from donations go to support the Battleship North Carolina.