Florence impacts to Front Street courthouse building continues progress

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Tomorrow marks the 4th anniversary of Hurricane Florence, and one Downtown Wilmington building is still undergoing restoration.

The Alton Lennon Federal Building and US Courthouse Building located on Water Street suffered flood and electrical damage from Hurricane Florence back in 2018, and has been under construction since.

The initial finish date for the building was Summer of 2024 with construction being off Water Street by Summer of 2023, but A Wilmington spokesperson says as of the latest update, total completion is now anticipated by Spring of 2023, with water street opening back up while interior renovations are being done which should come by Spring of 2023.