Florist’s in the Cape Fear are gearing up for Mother’s Day

Flora Verdi's owner, Maria Cholanian, said she looks forward to this time of year for her business, despite the hard work it requires.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many florists in the Cape Fear are gearing up for Mother’s Day as it is now just a few days away.

Flora Verdi, a florist located on Princess Street in Wilmington, is one of the many businesses considering the large increase in sales.

Flora Verdi’s owner, Maria Cholanian, said she looks forward to this time of year for her business, despite the hard work it requires.

Cholanian said many of her flowers come from Castle Hayne Farms.

This year, to prepare for Mother’s Day, she ordered many Mother’s Day favorites — such as peonies, hydrangeas, and uniquely colored roses.

Cholanian, said, “Mother’s Day accounts for probably around 30% of our yearly sales. So, that’s a hefty amount, for — ya know — three days of real intense work.”

Cholanian said many customers request a special arrangement for their mother and she enjoys being given that creative freedom.