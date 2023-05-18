Flushable wipes causing problems in local sewers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It might be easy to simply flush those “flushable wipes” down the toilet, but in reality, it can cause serious problems. Just because you can flush it, doesn’t mean you should flush it.

“When a company puts the word ‘flushable’ on a packet of wipes, what they mean is that it literally they will flush down your toilet, that does not mean it should flush down your toilet. Once it gets into the sewer main; it can clog with other issues like fats, oils and grease that are being put down kitchen sinks and cause really big problems for our community, ” said Cammie Bellamy, Assistant Public Information Officer with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says because the wipes don’t break down like toilet paper does, they’re dealing more clogs.

Trevor Hatem, CFPUA Senior Collections Equipment Operator, explains what happens when items like toilet paper and wipes are sent into the sewer system.

“This in particular collects majority of the solids. Now, the reason for that crate is for that reason, to allow solids to be captured. That way, we can come pump it out because you want to keep the solids in the system to a very, very minimum,” Hatem explained.

Congress is actually making a push to help prevent anything *but* toilet paper from being flushed down the toilet.

“A bipartisan bill that’s been filed in congress called the ‘WIPPES Act’ and it would require manufactures of wipes to put ‘do not flush’ on the packaging. Our industry is very hopeful that this bill goes through,” Cammie Bellamy explained.

CFPUA says it has 154 sewer pump stations in New Hanover County that have to be cleaned regularly and the flushable wipes are adding to that workload.

“Really the only thing that should be going down your toilet, product wise is toilet paper. That is designed to breakdown in sewer mains, flushable wipes are not. That also goes for any kind of hygiene material, Q-tips, cotton swabs, face wipes, really nothing but toilet paper should be going down your toilet,” said Bellamy.