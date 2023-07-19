Folks staying ‘ice cold’ this summer in Ogden

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Many are looking for ways to stay cool in this hot and humid weather.

Some have found a way to beat the heat.

In Ogden at Polar Ice House, previously known as Wilmington Ice House, folks hit the ice in dozens to stay cool.

Ice Skater, Lucy Titus, said she and her friends will make the most of their summer – despite the heat.

“Well, we are staying out of the heat and ice skating together. Because we’re friends,” said Titus.

Polar Ice House will continue hosting skaters throughout the summer, giving those in the Cape Fear a chance to still have some summer fun.