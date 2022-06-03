Forest Service warns of bear encounters in western North Carolina parks

The U.S. Forest Service says it has received reports of close black bear encounters in western North Carolina.

The forest service says the reports came in from the Pisgah, Appalachian and Nantahala Ranger Districts over the Memorial Day weekend, May 27-30, 2022.

“Forest visitors have reported bears tearing down bear bags from trees, carrying off backpacks, spending hours near campsites, and being unaffected by efforts to scare them away,” officials said June 2 in a written statement.

