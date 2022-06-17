Forever chemicals are found in more than just drinking water

3rd national PFAS conference explores PFAS exposures in veterans, firefighters and consumer products

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 3rd National PFAS Conference wrapped up its second day of intense scientific, community, and health risk conversations associated with PFAS exposures in the United States.

The day focused on sharing the latest research regarding breastfeeding, placental transfer, impacts to the immune system and cancer effects.

“When we see suppression of an immune response to a vaccine, it means something has hit our immune system pretty hard,” said Dr. Jamie DeWitt, toxicologist at Eastern Carolina University who shared strong evidence of immune suppression due to PFAS exposures.

Tribal community leaders challenged scientists to develop more inclusive health studies to research the cumulative impacts of PFAS exposures on BIPOC and low income communities; as well as, reminding attendees their hunting and gathering way of life is under threat due to PFAS contamination of fish and wildlife.

Attendees heard powerful stories from a civilian firefighter, US Air Force veteran, and dairy farmer regarding the impacts of PFAS contamination through occupational exposures and contaminated farm land.

The majority of Americans have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood but not everyone drinks contaminated water.

Scientists shared emerging research on household PFAS exposures–including dust.

Tomorrow wraps up the last day of the conference with conversations on how to safely dispose of PFAS and address ways to solve PFAS contamination at the federal level.