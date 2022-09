Former Ashley High School star Alex Highsmith named starter by Steelers

Former Ashley High School football standout Alex Highsmith (Photo: ESPN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After seeing his playing time increase over the past two seasons with the Steelers, the team has officially announced Alex Highsmith as a starter for this season.

Highsmith is a former Ashley High School star who has been fighting for playing time since joining the Pittsburg Steelers in 2020.

The Steelers open the season on Sunday against their division rival — the Cincinnati Bengals.