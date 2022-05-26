Former Brunswick County golf course to house planned interstate development

CALABASH, NC (STARNEWS) — A former golf course straddling the North and South Carolina border will soon be home to a more than 800-unit planned development.

The Farmstead Golf Links in Calabash closed down in late 2021 after two decades in business. Now plans have been approved to turn its 18 holes into 774 housing units.

The project, the Coastal Club of the Carolinas, will bring 630 single family homes and 144 semi-attached units to 311 acres between Hickman Road and McLamb Road NE.

The development will also span into South Carolina, with approximately 400 additional units planned across the border.

