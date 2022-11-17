Former Burgaw police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for the Town of Burgaw has pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

Edward Charles Gibson appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to embezzling funds while serving as treasurer for the Fraternal Order of Police Lower Cape Fear Lodge 58.

Gibson received a conditional discharge, so he received 48 hours of community service and 12 months supervised probation. According to the UNC School of Government, a conditional discharge allows a defendant who pleads guilty or is found guilty to be placed on probation without entry of judgment.

He also returned the corporate books and records of the organization. He previously paid back the money and turned in his credentials.

Gibson worked for Wilmington Police in the 1990s and was named Burgaw police chief in March of 2008, but he resigned five months later for personal reasons.