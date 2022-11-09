Former Carolina Beach Mayor Leann Pierce earns New Hanover County Board of Commissioners seat, Zapple re-elected

Leann Pierce and Rob Zapple (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One familiar face and one newcomer will be serving on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners after Tuesday night’s election.

Former Carolina Beach Mayor Republican Leann Pierce garnered the most votes with more than 27% of the votes at 47,462. Incumbent Democrat Rob Zapple comes in second with nearly 26% of the votes at 45,144.

After the results came in, Zapple said he is grateful the people of New Hanover County have put their faith in him again and he is looking forward to working with newcomer Pierce.

Pierce said she chose to leave her municipal seat in Carolina Beach and run for the county seat because she believes each place needed fresh faces.

“The number one thing we need to do is restore the trust of our citizens, in our county commissioners in New Hanover County,” Pierce said. “We need to look at smart growth and look towards inflation issues and taxes and make sure we are standing behind our citizens.”

Republican Tom Toby attracted nearly 24% of votes at 41,613. Democrat Travis Robinson earned close to 23% at 39,638.