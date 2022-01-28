Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey in more trouble with the law

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Anthony Spivey has been arrested again. This time, he’s accused of catalytic converter theft.

The former Chadbourn police chief was arrested by Tabor City police on Wednesday. According to Chief Donald Dowless, a body shop where Spivey had been working reported two catalytic converters missing sometime during the Christmas holidays. The converters were discovered at Spivey’s home, and police say he admitted to the thefts.

He’s been charged with Larceny by Employee, and was jailed under a $10,000 bond.

This latest arrest comes as Spivey awaits trial on more than 80 felony charges from a 2021 arrest. The 36-year-old is accused of embezzling state property (evidence), trafficking opium or heroin and trafficking by fraudulent or forging prescriptions.

He is also accused of embezzling funds meant for the family of a boy battling cancer. Spivey allegedly took $8,000 intended for the family of Philip Tanner Buffkin, who died of leukemia in 2019.

Spivey also allegedly stole and sold five guns from the Chadbourn Police Department between 2019 and 2021.