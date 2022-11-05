Former Hickory CEO sentenced to 8 years in prison in $15M embezzlement scheme

The former CEO of a company in Hickory who is accused of stealing more than $15 million was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday.

Former Hickory CEO sentenced to 8 years in prison in $15M embezzlement scheme (Photo: WSOC)

Charlotte, NC (WSOC) — The former CEO of a company in Hickory who is accused of stealing more than $15 million was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday.

Earlier this year, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported that Donna Steele pleaded guilty to a wire fraud embezzlement scheme that involved Tigra, a company based out of Hickory.

Steele appeared in front of a federal judge in Charlotte to learn her sentencing. Prosecutors originally asked for 70-87 months of prison time.

To see the whole story, visit WSOC’s website here.