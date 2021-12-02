Former Myrtle Beach high school substitute accused of inviting students to smoke weed

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 44, is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd Degree, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Unlawful Communication. (Photo: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Police arrested and charged a woman after officers with Myrtle Beach High School notified the school resource officer of reports of inappropriate behavior by a substitute, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 44, is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd Degree, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Unlawful Communication.

The investigation started on Nov. 11 after school officials made the school resource officer aware of the inappropriate behavior, the release said.

The investigation determined Hilton-Hecht made inappropriate physical contact with a student during class, invited students to smoke marijuana at her home and sent unwanted and improper communication to students by text message while she was working as a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, according to police.