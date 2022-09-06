Former NC high school English teacher accused of statutory rape

Former Johnston County high school English teacher accused of statutory rape (Photo: Johnston County Sheriff)

SMITHFIELD, NC (WTVD) — A Johnston County Public Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of statutory rape of a child younger than 15.

Amanda Doll, 37, was booked into jail on September 2nd, 2022.

That same day, she was terminated from her teaching position.

Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) said Doll began as a substitute teacher in May of 2021 at West Johnston High School.

She was then hired as a full-time English teacher at West Johnston in August 2021.

She served in that position until her arrest.

Doll is no longer an employee with the school system and couldn’t comment further at this time.

Doll is scheduled to appear in court on September 6th, 2022.

According to the West Johnston High School’s website, Doll was one of 33 first-year teachers recognized and nominated for ‘2022 Outstanding First Year Teacher’ for their outstanding performance in the classroom.

She is being held without bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.