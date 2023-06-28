Former state representative Dewey Hill has died

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former state representative and longtime grocery store owner Dewey Hill, Sr. has died.

Hill represented Columbus and Brunswick Counties for 20 years in the NC House of Representatives.

He chose not to run for re-election in 2012. Instead, he turned his attention to Hills Supermarket, his grocery store chain.

During his tenure in the House, he sponsored or introduced 62 bills.

According to an obituary from Peacock Funeral Home, Hill died Tuesday at his home in Lake Waccamaw.

He was 97 years old.