Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department.
Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department.
Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total fire service, all with Tabor City Fire Department.
The Fire Department escorted his body back to Tabor City Sunday night on board a Tabor City Emergency Services ambulance with a long procession of fire and rescue vehicles including Tabor City, Roseland, Williams Township, Fair Bluff, Nakina, Cerro Gordo, and Loris Fire Departments and Horry County Fire/Rescue.
Visitation for Hodges will be held Wednesday, October 12th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Inman Ward Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 13th at 2:00 PM in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Myrtle Green Cemetery.