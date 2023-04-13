Former Wilmington mayoral candidate Devon Scott pleads guilty to sexual battery

Devon Scott has pleaded guilty to sexual battery (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former Wilmington mayoral candidate Devon Scott has pleaded guilty to sexual battery.

The plea came on Thursday morning, with Scott receiving supervised probation for 18 months along with 48 hours of community service.

Scott also received a lifetime no contact order with the victim.

He will be registered as a sex offender for 30 years.

The sexual offense took place in 2015, with Scott getting arrested in 2020.