Fort Bragg must change its name by end of 2023, Dept. of Defense orders

Fort Bragg will be changed to Fort Liberty by the end of the year (Photo: WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — Fort Bragg will be no more by the end of 2023, that’s according to the Department of Defense.

The base itself is not going anywhere, but the name will be changed to Fort Liberty. This is part of the push to remove Confederate iconology from places of honor in the United States.

