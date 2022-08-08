Fort Bragg name change to Fort Liberty likely to cost more than $6M, new report finds

Fort Bragg (Photo: WTVD)

WASHINGTON (WTVD) — It will cost approximately $6,374,230 to rename all of Fort Bragg’s assets to Fort Liberty, according to a new report given to Congress on Monday.

The report comes from the Naming Commission which was previously tasked with coming up with recommendations for removing Confederate influence from the United States military.

The group released nine suggested new names for Army bases back in May. In that report, Fort Liberty was recommended as the new name of Fort Bragg.

Click here to read more….