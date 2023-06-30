Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area receives new name

Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area renamed Blakeslee Air Force Recreation Area (Photo: Seymour Johnson AFB Blakeslee Air Force Recreation Area)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area has officially been renamed.

It’s now the Blakeslee Air Force Recreation Area.

The name was changed based on the recommendation by the Congressional Naming Commission.

The new name honors Colonel Donald Blakeslee, a flying ace who flew more than 500 operations and accumulated 1,200 combat hours.

That’s an American record.

Blakeslee flew more combat missions against the Luftwaffe than any other American fighter pilot in World War Two, collecting fifteen aerial kills and two ground kills.