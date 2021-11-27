Fort Fisher kicks off holiday season with Cape Fear Festival of Trees

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The holiday season has begun in Fort Fisher with the kickoff of the Cape Fear Festival of Trees.

The event, which takes place at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland of flattering trees decorated by local businesses, organizations, and individual artists. There are also joined by a WWAY tree.

Festival admission is included in regular aquarium tickets. You must make a reservation in advance to go into the aquarium. You can see reservation limits and purchase tickets on their website.