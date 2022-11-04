Fort Fisher State Historic Site holding groundbreaking ceremony for new visitor center, archaeology lab

The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony at Fort Fisher State Historic Site (Photo: Clark Nexen Architects and the NCDNCR)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The Fort Fisher State Historic Site is inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for their new visitor center and archaeology lab.

The event is scheduled for November 10th at 12:30 p.m., marking the beginning of construction at the site.

Construction is expected to be completed in April of 2024 at a cost of $25.5 million.

The new 22,000 square foot visitor center (three times the size of the existing facility) is expected to serve more than one million visitors a year. It will include a 100-seat orientation theater and a multipurpose room suitable for rental and educational activities such as wedding receptions and classroom instruction.