Found guilty of 17 sex crimes with a child, Peter Frank’s sentencing is pushed back

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — A major court case’s sentencing has been pushed back several weeks.

Peter Frank was found guilty of 17 charges of sex crimes with a child Tuesday. The former New Hanover County Schools band teacher was set to be sentenced Thursday, but that sentencing was pushed back to June 7 at 2 pm.

Several men and women involved in the case showed up to Bladen County court Thursday, only to find out their closure was continued to next month. Reverend Dante Murphy says he was a part of the original group of parents who spoke before New Hanover County’s School Board about their concerns in 2018. He was disheartened when he found the sentencing had been continued.

“This is just too long,” Murphy said. “First of all, we’re talking about child sexual abuse that went on for two decades. And now for this whole saga to be lasting beyond three years, I mean, how long does it take to bring people to justice?”

Frank was charged with more than two dozen counts of sexual activity with a minor and a student, indecent liberties with a child and student, and first degree statutory sexual offense with a child 13, 14, or 15 years old. He is yet to be tried for his remaining charges.