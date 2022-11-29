Founders Park prepares for weekend kickoff to Leland in Lights

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Leland is hard at work preparing Founders Park for their official start to the Christmas season.

This Saturday, the town will welcome the holiday season with the annual “Leland In Lights”.

The event will feature various family activities, including the Leland Express train, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, and food trucks.

Leland’s Community Enrichment Director, Wyatt Richardson, says this weekend’s kickoff will be a perfect way to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

“The community is invited to come out and do a big countdown as Santa Claus flips the switch to illuminate Founders Park. The community can expect a variety of interactive opportunities from visits with Santa, our Leland Express train, as well as food trucks.”

After the grand illumination on Saturday, “Leland in Lights” will be open to enjoy every night through January 3rd.

To see the full lists of holiday events Founders Park will have throughout the month, you can click here.