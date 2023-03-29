Four people charged with murder in Bladen County

Four people accused of murder have been arrested (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Four people have been charged with murder in Bladen County.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday and charged in connection to the murder of Jerry Edward Martin of Bladenboro.

Martin was found dead in his home on January 23rd from a gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

35-year-old Daniel Gene Autry and 30-year-old James Todd Harrelson were charged with First Degree Murder, Discharge a weapon into occupied property, Felony Conspiracy and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

35-year-old Jessica Lynne Sloan and 21-year-old Tanner Scott Harrelson were charged with First Degree Murder, Discharge a weapon into occupied property and Felony Conspiracy.

They all remain at the Bladen County Detention Center with no set bond.