Four people ejected from vehicle in Brunswick County Highway 17 crash
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Several people were ejected from their vehicle during a Friday afternoon crash in Brunswick County.
Bolivia Fire Department members responded to reports of a motor vehicle rollover, arriving to find 4 out of the 5 occupants ejected with critical injuries.
Crews assisted BCEMS in the stabilization of patients before they were taken to local hospitals.
The one passenger who was not ejected was wearing his seatbelt and escaped without injuries.