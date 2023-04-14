Four people ejected from vehicle in Brunswick County Highway 17 crash

A crash ejected 4 people on Friday afternoon (Photo: Bolivia Fire Department)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Several people were ejected from their vehicle during a Friday afternoon crash in Brunswick County.

Bolivia Fire Department members responded to reports of a motor vehicle rollover, arriving to find 4 out of the 5 occupants ejected with critical injuries.

Crews assisted BCEMS in the stabilization of patients before they were taken to local hospitals.