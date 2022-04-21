Four week old infant dies after parents put alcohol in bottle

Marquis Colvin (Left) and Sydnei Dunn (Right) (Photos: Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, GA (WWAY) — Detectives of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother and father on April 14th, 2022, for the murder of their four week old child. They are currently being held in the Paulding County Jail with an assorted list of charges.

Authorities were contacted at approximately 3:30 p.m. after an unresponsive four week old infant was brought to the hospital by it’s parents on April 13th.

Officials stated that the circumstances surrounding the child’s condition did not make sense and did not seem to align with the story that was provided by the parents, which is when they contacted authorities to look into the situation.

When detectives arrived at the hospital, they met with medical professionals to discuss the condition of the infant.

Detectives then began speaking with Marquis Colvin and Sydnei Dunn, the parents of the child, about the incident.

Dunn, the mother, initially stated that she had consumed a “large amount” of alcohol the day before and that the child must have gotten alcohol poisoning from breastfeeding.

She then indicated to detectives that the father of the child had put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. Once the child became unresponsive, she explained that is when they took the baby to the hospital.

On the evening that the baby was taken, the detectives executed a search warrant of the parents’ home. During the search warrant, the detectives found evidence of the crime as well as a firearm in the home.

Colvin, a convicted felon, was not allowed to be in possession or in close proximity of a firearm.

The following day, hospital officials indicated that the child passed away as a result of its condition.

Doctors further advised that the four week old infant had over four times the legal limit of alcohol for adults in its system.

As a result of the search warrant, combined with the interviews of the parents, both individuals were places under arrest and charged with the offenses listed below.

Sydnei Moran Dunn (24)

Malice Murder (Felony)

Murder 2nd Degree (Felony)

Cruelty to Children 1st Degree (Felony)

Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Marquis Simon Colvin (25)