Franklin Square Gallery 2022 Summer Regional Art Show award winners announced

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Franklin Square Gallery in Southport has announce the award winners for its 2022 Summer Regional Art Show, which opened today and will run until July 23.

Nearly 80 local artists vied for $1500 in prizes and awards. Janice Castiglione, an award winning watercolorist, and Marina Bosetti, an accomplished clay artist, reviewed approximately 150 works of art for this juried exhibition and rendered the following awards.

In the 2-D category, First Place went to Jan Boland for her painting “Finding Treasures.” Carole Hickey won Second Place for “On the Edge” and Bev Haley won Third Place for “Lovely Lily.”

Merit Awards were given to Caroline Brizzolara for “Reigning Down,” Diane Sloan for “Gotcha!,” Leland Selby for “The Kanawha,” Prentiss Halladay for “When Conversation Was an Art,” Anthony Fotia for “Great Blue Heron,” and Joyce Marks for “In the Garden.”

Four artists received Honorable Mentions, including Ann Thompson for “Sunday Brunch,” Betty Garbarino for “Moon Glow,” Tina Madonia for “Nova Scotia Inlet,” and Linda Karaskevicus for “Diggin the Beach.”

Memorial Awards were given to Sarah Bates for “Crab Cake I,” McClain Percy for “Local Color,” and Andrea O’Brien for “ME-WE.”

In the 3-D category, Linda Drye won First Place for “Pipeline Crew Vacation.” Joyce Grazetti won Second Place for “Out of the Pit,” and Deborah Appleby won Third Place for “Geometric Bowl.”

Merit Awards were given to Betsy Foote for “Cream & Sugar with a Twist,” and Gina Poppe for “Out of Africa.” Two artists received Honorable Mentions, including Betsy Foote for “Wave Tossed” and Cheryl Rodgers for her “Vase.”

Memorial Awards were given to Kimberly Smittle-Caroon for “Beautiful Big Bowl,” Joeleen Dodge for “Lily Candlesticks,” and Joseph Cunliffe for “The Druid’s Circle.”

Awards will be presented in person at a Reception to be held at the Gallery on July 8 from 5-7 p.m. The public is invited to attend, meet the artists and view their new and original artwork.

All work featured in the Show is available for sale.

Franklin Square Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is located at 130 E. West Street in Franklin Square Park. For more information and a list of all participating artists, you can visit the Gallery’s website at www.franklinsquaregallery.com.